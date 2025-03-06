PSG dominated the possession at home against the Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 match. The side made 27 attempts on goal with 10 being on target. But Liverpool’s defence line held on and the side even managed to score on a with Nunez feeding Allison’s long ball to substitute Harvey Elliot. The 21-year-old Englishman made most of the opportunity and scored a winner for Liverpool. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

PSG vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2024-25

We take a lead back to Anfield ✊ #UCL pic.twitter.com/bAuwywTIOG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2025

