Manchester United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2023-24 season. The Red Devils took to social media to share pictures of their new home kit. This kit, much like the others, has the traditional red base colour with the vintage Adidas stripes in black on the sides and sleeves. The texture is also slightly different as compared to last season. Manchester United had finished third last season in Erik ten Hag's first year in charge. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off Chiseled Body, Shares Vacay Pics With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Friends on Instagram.

Manchester United Unveil New Home Kit

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in New Man United Home Kit

🔴 Defence. ⚪️ Midfield. ⚫️ Attack. Forged from the fabric of Manchester 🪡#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 27, 2023

Marcus Rashford Poses in Manchester United New Home Kit

