Cristiano Ronaldo has raised the temperature with his recent photos on social media. The star footballer took to his Instagram handle to share the latest photos from his vacation. Cristiano is seen relaxing in stylish shorts. He accesorised the look with a trendy luxury watch. "Vacation mood [sic]," Cristiano captioned the Instagram post. In one of the pictures, Cristiano is spotted chilling with his friends along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Super Fan IShowSpeed Meets CR7 Thanks to Rafael Leão, Falls to the Ground in Admiration Before Hugging Football Legend (See Pics and Video).

Check Cristiano Ronaldo's Post Here:

