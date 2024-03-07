Manipur vs Goa will head to head in the first semi-final of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 and will aim for a spot in the tournament's final. The exciting game will start at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the Manipur vs Goa Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Manipur vs Goa Santosh Trophy semi-final match on the FIFA+ app and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Manchester City, Real Madrid Advance to Quarterfinals.

Manipur vs Goa

Blockbuster 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥

clashes incoming in #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆🔥



Who will triumph and secure their spot in the final?



Watch Santosh Trophy LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+! 💻#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vhSGvwpmYc— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2024

