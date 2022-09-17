German star Marco Reus suffered another injury blow against Schalke during Saturday's Bundesliga match at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellows captain had to be stretchered off the pitch after he sustained an ankle injury in the first half of the game. As a result, Reus' participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 remains doubtful.

Watch the Video of Reus Going Off the field:

Marco Reus was carried off the pitch after suffering what looks like an ankle injury in the 28th minute. pic.twitter.com/Sc78XdqIaG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 17, 2022

