ATK Mohun Bagan are set to take on Maziya Sports and Recreation in their third group game of the AFC Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday) at 08:30 PM IST. Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar or JioTV app to watch the live stream of the fixture.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)