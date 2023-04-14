Jamshedpur FC will be taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the next Group C fixture of Hero Super Cup 2023. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Both teams registered comfortable victories in their opening match and will be hoping to continue their momentum. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vas ATK Mohun Bagan match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, FanCode will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

