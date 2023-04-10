ISL Champions ATK Mohun Bagan will be locking horns with Gokulam Kerala in their first match of Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 10. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the ATKMB vs GKFC match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

