A late own goal by Denzel Dumfries ensured that Inter Milan could get just one point as their away fixture against Monza ended in a 2-2 draw on Sunday, January 8. Matteo Darmian had given Inter the lead in the 10th minute but Monza levelled things in the 11th. However, Argentina World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez scored to restore Inter's lead in this game and for a while, it looked like they will win all the points on offer. But that was not to be with Monza finding an equaliser in the injury time to share the spoils. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. Juventus 1–0 Udinese, Serie A 2022–23: Danilo’s Strike Helps Bianconeri Move to Second Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

