Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq was seen kissing Pepe on his bald head after the latter failed to score and bring Portugal level with Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Pepe was shocked to have not scored in the injury time and he had held his head in disbelief. El Yamiq then casually walked up to him and kissed the veteran on his bald forehead. Morocco went on to win the match and become the first-ever African nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semifinals. Portugal were eliminated with star player Cristiano Ronaldo tearfully walking off the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Fail to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis, CR7 Seen Crying in Tunnel After Defeat to Morocco (Watch Video)

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq Kisses Pepe on His Forehead After Latter Misses Penalty:

The best moment of the world cup for me is when this Moroccan defender kissed Pepe on his head for missing a free header in the dying minutes of additional time 😭😭😂😂pic.twitter.com/zWAcq6d3pB — FootballChampions (@ChampionsTV_) December 10, 2022

