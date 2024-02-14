Namdhari FC will face NEROCA FC in Wednesday's I-League 2023-24 match. Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Namdhari Stadium in Shri Bhaini Sahib. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Namdhari FC vs NEROCA FC match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Eddie Hernandez Hat-Trick Fires Mohammedan Sporting Club Back in Form With Win Against Rajasthan United FC.

Namdhari FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

