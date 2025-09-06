Hosts Nicaragua national football team managed to make the Costa Rica national football team share spoils with them, in a 1-1 draw, despite being cut short to 10 men. At the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Jason Coronel from the host's side got sent off in the 54th minute. Costa Rica managed to take full advantage of an extra man on the field in no time as Alexis Gamboa broke the deadlock in the 60th minute. Nicaragua however managed to earn a penalty, and substitute Byron Bonilla got past the legendary Keylor Navas to score in the 81st minute. The equally poised first Group C game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONCACAF Qualifiers ended in a draw for both sides. Ukraine 0-2 France, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Equals Thierry Henry as Les Bleus Register Comfortable Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FIFA World Cup 2026 CONCACAF Qualifiers, Nicaragua 1-1 Costa Rica

