Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise were on target as France defeated Ukraine 2-0 at the Wrocław Stadium in Poland to kickstart their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, on Saturday, September 6. Michael Olise gave the France National Football Team the lead in the 10th minute of the contest from an assist by Bradley Barcola and late in the game, it was Kylian Mbappe, who found the back of the net in the 82nd minute to double the lead for the Les Bleus. This was Kylian Mbappe's 51st goal for the Les Bleus and now, he has equalled the great Thierry Henry as the second all-time top scorer for the France National Football Team. France's with this comfortable 2-0 win over Ukraine, now find themselves in second spot on the Group D points table in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Bulgaria 0-3 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino Score as La Roja Seal Comfortable Away Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ukraine vs France Result

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞, 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐧! 🔥 Les Bleus kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in style 🙌 🇺🇦0-2🇫🇷 #UKRFRA I #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/6pqapP4B1j — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 5, 2025

Kylian Mbappe Equals Thierry Henry

KYLIAN SCORES OUR SECOND 🔥 That’s goal number 51 with Les Bleus for @KMbappe, who goes level with Thierry Henry as France’s second all-time top scorer 🙌 🇺🇦0-2🇫🇷 #UKRFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/uqfhR3uBDR — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 5, 2025

Watch Ukraine vs France Goal Video Highlights:

