Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, David Beckham Go Out for Dinner With Their WAGs at Miami's Gekko (See Pics)

Lionel Messi is of the most celebrated football players of the current generation. Recently, he parted ways with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain and signed a lucrative deal with Inter-Miami. Recently, Messi went to dinner with co-owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas, teammate Sergio Busquets in Geeko, which is a luxury restaurant in Miami, alongside their wives Antonela Roccuzzo, Victoria Beckham Elena Galera and Aleyda. Messi posted the photo of the dinner on Instagram and captioned it 'Noche con amigos'. The caption means a night with friends. Lionel Messi Comes Up With New Celebration, Points Towards David Beckham After Scoring A Goal in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Leagues Cup 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral

