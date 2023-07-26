Lionel Messi in his second match for Inter Miami scored twice to help his side beat Atlanta United 4-0. However, after scoring one of the goals he performed his usual celebration, following which Messi stopped and reserved a unique celebration while pointing to the club’s co-owner David Beckham.

Lionel Messi's Celebration Pointing Towards David Beckham

Messi to David Beckham after scoring 😂 pic.twitter.com/3V0S5temHm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2023

Lionel Messi's Unique Celebration

This celebration still cracks me up pic.twitter.com/6Gr95fHsSo — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) July 26, 2023

