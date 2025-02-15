The MLS 2025 season will start from February 23. Ahead of the season teams are playing club friendlies. Inter Miami CF also played five club friendly games. In the recent and last friendly game, Lionel Messi’s side secured a draw, courtesy of Fafa Picault’s injury time goal. Tadeo Allende also scored for the Florida-based side, where his side was chasing the opposition in the whole game. Lionel Messi Challenged to Boxing Match? YouTuber, Wrestler Logan Paul Challenges Inter Miami Star to Settle Lawsuit (Watch Video).

Orlando City 2-2 Inter Miami

Termina nuestro último test de pretemporada 👊 pic.twitter.com/vLeSNCOVBG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 15, 2025

