In a one-sided clash, Paris Saint-Germain created club history when the Ligue 1 team thrashed three-time UCL winners Inter Milan 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final to win their maiden title on an extraordinary night at Allianz Arena. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring for PSG, after which Desire Doue ensured the floodgates were opened, scoring back-to-back goals and giving the Ligue 1 champions a 3-0 lead by the 63rd minute. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu capped off the night for PSG, adding a goal each to the score line, as Inter Milan were completely outplayed in Munich. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Fans Pack Munich Ahead of Summit Clash Between PSG and Inter Milan.

PSG Are First-Time UCL Winners

