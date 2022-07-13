Raheem Sterling has shared a heartwarming message on social media to bid his final goodbye to his former club Manchester City ahead of completing his move to Chelsea. The English forward has joined the Blues on a five-year deal worth around $65 million. Before joining the Chelsea pre-season camp, the 27-year-old attacker penned down an emotional farewell message for Man City and their fans, and shared it on social media.

Check Raheem Sterling's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)