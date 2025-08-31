Real Madrid hosted Mallorca in their third match of La Liga 2025-26, where the home side displayed a dominant show in front of home fans, despite conceding an early lead, to win the contest 2-1. Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors an early lead in the 18th minute, but they could not keep their advantage for long. Arda Guler hit the equaliser for the hosts in the 37th minute, and in the 38th, Vinicus Junior managed to hand Los Blancos the lead. Mallorca tried their level best to score the leveller, but Madrid kept them at bay, which saw the Xabi Alonso-managed side win their third successive match in La Liga 2025-26, and take the lead in league standings as well with nine points. Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Real Madrid Gain Dominant Win

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Match Highlights

