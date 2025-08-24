Barcelona registered a sensational comeback victory as they beat Levante 3-2 in the La Liga 2025-26 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia on Sunday, August 24. The defending La Liga champions could not have asked for a worse start when they were 0-2 at half-time. Ivan Romero stunned Barcelona when he scored the opener in the 15th minute of the match and Levante doubled the lead before the break, with Jose Luis Morales converting from the penalty spot after a handball by Alejandro Balde. Barcelona's comeback in the second half was started by Pedri, who pulled one back in the 49th minute and three minutes later, Ferran Torres ensured that the score was levelled. In the dying stages of the match, Levante defender Unai Elgezabal accidentally headed a cross from Lamine Yamal into his own net, which resulted in the winning goal for the Catalan giants. Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal Score As Defending Champions Kickstart New Season With Win.

