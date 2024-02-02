Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had contrasting reactions as Al-Nassr took on Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. Al-Nassr registered a commanding 6-0 win over Inter Miami in the match and as the scoreline suggests, it was a completely one-sided contest. The Saudi Arabian giants had raced to a 3-0 lead in the first 13 minutes of the contest and the camera showed Messi and Ronaldo in the 24th minute, displaying quite contrasting reactions. While Ronaldo had a beaming smile on his face, Messi sported a serious look as he seemingly focused on the game from the bench. Messi later came on in the 83rd minute but was not able to make any difference to the scoreline. Al-Nassr, Inter Miami Players Engage in Scuffle During Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

