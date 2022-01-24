Brazilian defender Eder Militao scored in stoppage time to help Real Madrid settle for a 2-2 draw against Elche in the La Liga on Sunday, January 23. Real Madrid, who were 0-2 down with only 10 minutes remaining mounted a late comeback when Luka Modric scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute. Militao then nodded in a cross from compatriot Vinicius Junior to help Real Madrid secure a point. Lucas Boya and Pere Milla scored for Elche in the game. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)