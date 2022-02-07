Marco Asensio's late goal led the team to a Rea1-0 win in La Liga 2021-22 match. He scored a goal in the 74th minute of the game with this, Los Blancos continues to dominate La Liga 2021-22 points table and has 53 points in their kitty.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)