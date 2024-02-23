Another bad news coming from Real Madrid's dressing room as their part-time striker Joselu has been ruled out for three weeks due to right ankle bone edema. Joselu will be 100% fit and is expected to return after the international break. A bunch of players are already injured and Joselu has joined the list. Real Madrid has done pretty well even after a lot of main players being out of play. Looking at the injury Joselu is still out for a short period of time. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Joselu Injured

🚨⚪️Joselu will be out around three weeks due to bone edema in his right ankle.



He will be 100% ready after international break, while Real hope to have Joselu available right before. pic.twitter.com/9dRDSgbj9T— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2024

