Looking to move up the points table, Barcelona visited Real Oviedo in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season, where the defending champions managed to come out victorious, earning their third straight win. Unexpectedly, Alberto Reina opened the scoring, helping the home side Oviedo take the early lead in the 33rd minute. Barca tried hard but failed to level the score in the first half. But Eric Garcia helped the defending champions equalise with a strike in the 56th minute, following which Robert Lewandowski provided Barcelona with the lead, finding the back of the net in the 70th. Ronald Araujo managed to put the final nail in the coffin, scoring the third and final goal for Barca, hitting his first in the 88th, as Barcelona won all three points and moved second in La Liga 2025-26 standings. Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Real Madrid Beat Levante 4–1 To Maintain 100 Percent Start to La Liga 2025–26 Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona Notch Third Straight Win

Watch Video Goal Highlights

