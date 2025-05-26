Robert Lewandowski had a stellar season for Barcelona, which culminated with the ace striker completing his 100th goal for the club during Barca's La Liga 2024-25 match with Athletic Club last evening. Sitting on 99 goals across competition for FC Barcelona, Lewandowski hit his 100th goal for the club in the 14th minute, and proceeded to net his 101st in the 17th. This is the third football club after Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich that the 36-year-old has managed to reach a century of goals. In a clip shared by FC Barcelona on their social media handle, Lewandowski could be seen with a 100-goal commemorative jersey along with his teammate celebrating the milestone in the dressing room. Athletic Club 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace As Blaugrana Cap Off Championship-Winning Season In Style.

Robert Lewandowski Celebrates Milestone With Teammates

Robert gets his milestone! 💯 pic.twitter.com/bbdfMnGQm2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2025

