La Liga 2024-25 champions Barcelona capped off a memorable season with a win over Athletic Club in the final match of the Spanish League campaign. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Blaugrana, finding the net in the 14th minute, and then quickly hit his second in the 17th to complete a brace, which also brought up the striker's 100 goals for the club. Dani Olmo rounded off with the third and final goal for Barca, which came as late as the 94th minute via a penalty. Golden Boot 2025: Who Will Win European Golden Boot? Check List of Contenders Featuring Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski Among Others.

Barcelona Finish Season on a High

