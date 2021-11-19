ATK Mohun Bagan's captain Roy Krishna appeared in an ultimate form ahead of taking on Kerala Blasters on Friday. This will be the first match of ISL 2021-22 and looks like Krishna doesn't want to stop! He was spotted sweating it out on the ground in a video posted by ATK on the match day. Having ace players on their side, ATK is surely looking forward to lay their hands on the title in Indian Super League 2021-22. ISL 2021–22: Sanju Samson Sends Good Wishes to Kerala Blasters Ahead of Their Match Against ATK Mohun Bagan (See Video)

Watch Video of Roy Krishna Practising Hard on the Field:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATK Mohun Bagan Football Club (@atkmohunbaganfc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)