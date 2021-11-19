As the 2021-22 Indian Super League begins on November 19, Friday! Kerala Blasters will clash against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first match at Fatorda Stadium. In that case, Sanju Samson comes forward to send good wishes to all the members of the Blasters and wish them all luck for ISL 2021-22. Rajasthan Royals shared the video of their skipper extending wishes to Kerala Blaster. ATK Mohun Bagan Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Mariners.

Watch Sanju Samson Wishing Good Luck to Kerala Blaster for ISL 2021-22:

Thanks a 𝘵𝘰𝘯, @IamSanjuSamson & @rajasthanroyals! 💗💛 https://t.co/Hf4pi1LV7u — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 19, 2021

