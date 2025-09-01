Seattle Sounders produced a dominant performance to beat Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 3-0 to win the Leagues Cup 2025 title, at Lumen Field in Washington on Monday, September 1. Inter Miami, former winners of the Leagues Cup tournament, were totally outplayed by their fellow MLS (Major League Soccer) team in a match where Lionel Messi missed a sitter. Osaze De Rosario gave Seattle Sounders the lead in the 26th minute of the match and the home side maintained the 1-0 lead going into the break. In the second half, Lionel Messi missed a golden opportunity to score when he sent his shot over the bar from close range. Alex Roldan doubled Seattle Sounders' lead through a penalty in the 84th minute and Paul Rothrock sealed the win for his side with a goal in the 89th as the Herons suffered a crushing defeat in the final. You can watch the Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders goal video highlights below. Lionel Messi to Retire? Inter Miami Star Drops Massive Hint Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Inter Miami

Watch Osaze De Rosario's Goal:

Lionel Messi Misses Sitter

