Indiana Christian School Teacher Torrie Lemon Admits S*x With Female Student on School Grounds, Class Trips and Sleepovers

A 24-year-old kindergarten teacher at a Christian school in Indiana has pleaded guilty to having s*x with a female student, with the relationship spanning school grounds, class trips and sleepovers at the teenage girl's home. Torrie Lemon, formerly of Colonial Christian School, was sentenced to 40 days in jail followed by nearly four years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of child seduction as a Level 5 felony.

How the Relationship Was Exposed

The inappropriate relationship came to light during an April school trip to South Carolina, when another student spotted messages on the teen's phone in which Lemon discussed "climaxing" and "laying in bed" with the then-17-year-old student. Lemon was immediately sent home from the trip and confessed to investigators. US: High School Counsellor Has S*x With Student on Campus in North Carolina; Arrested.

"I was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from our school," she told investigators.

Among the messages recovered, Lemon had texted the girl: "I love you more than I can describe. I love my girl. Thank you for an amazing night and morning."

Where Did the S*xual Relationship Take Place?

According to court documents, the pair had s*x at Lemon's apartment, which is located on school grounds. Lemon was also permitted to sleep over at the girl's home, where they shared a pull-out couch in the basement. The relationship also extended to class trips, making it one of the most brazen cases of teacher-student misconduct in recent memory. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

How the Relationship Began

The girl told officers that she had initially struck up a friendship with Lemon, which developed when they began chatting about their attraction to women. Despite their feelings, the girl said she and Lemon "wanted it to just be a friendship" as it "went against their beliefs as Christians," according to court documents.

The girl had reportedly started asking her parents about the age of consent, which is 16 in Indiana. Her father admitted he knew his daughter "kissed, hugged and cuddled" the teacher but did not report it as he did not want Lemon to lose her job. Lemon also told investigators that the victim's mother had suspected "there was more to their relationship" than friendship.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

Lemon, who had already spent a month in jail awaiting trial, pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction as a Level 5 felony and was sentenced to 40 days in jail followed by nearly four years of probation. She is set to be separately sentenced on two additional child seduction charges filed in a neighbouring county in suburban Indianapolis.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).