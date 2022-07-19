The Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller has a testicular tumor and has left Dortmund's preseason training camp in Switzerland. The striker felt unwell at training on Monday. Further medical tests revealed that he has a tumor. Haller is returning to Germany for further examinations.

Sebastien #Haller hat das #BVB-Trainingslager in Bad Ragaz krankheitsbedingt verlassen müssen und ist bereits zurück nach Dortmund gereist. Bei Untersuchungen wurde ein Hodentumor entdeckt. Gute Besserung, @HallerSeb! 🙏🙏 Weitere Infos: https://t.co/XPaNATxgDI pic.twitter.com/v6hA6MeGLV — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 18, 2022

