West Ham will host Newcastle United for a crucial Premier League 2025-26 match on Sunday, November 2. The West Ham vs Newcastle United EPL 2025-26 match will be played at London Stadium, London, England, and commences at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The West Ham vs Newcastle United live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select SD/HD TV channels. As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

West Ham vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Kicking off November in style 😎 pic.twitter.com/ixil4ssO7X — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)