Barcelona remained alive in the La Liga 2024-25 title race with a dominant 4-1 victory over Sevilla despite being reduced to 10 men on Monday, February 10. Robert Lewandowski continued his fine goal-scoring form this season as he netted the opener in the seventh minute, a goal that was immediately responded to by Sevilla with Ruben Vargas equalising soon. The scoreline remained 1-1 at half-time and it was Fermin Lopez who helped Barcelona regain the lead in the second-half and his goal was followed by Raphinha's strike, to take the score to 3-1 in favour of the visitors at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. But Fermin Lopez's red card in the 62nd minute saw Barcelona being reduced to 10 men. Hansi Flick and his team however ensured that the deficit did not impact them with Eric Garcia netting Barcelona's fourth and last goal of the night. Lamine Yamal Showcases Heartfelt Gesture Handing Over His Jersey to Kid in Stands After Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match (See Pics).

Sevilla vs Barcelona Result

FT: #SevillaFCBarça 1-4@FCBarcelona make up some ground on their title rivals with a comfortable victory in Seville. ✅#LALIGAEASPORTS pic.twitter.com/6isFoo5sbH — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) February 9, 2025

Sevilla vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)