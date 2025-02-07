FC Barcelona dominated the Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarterfinal match against Valencia and advanced to the semis with a 5-0 win. Lamine Yamal, star of the team shinned in the match with his amazing abilities and a goal. The Barcelona star is slowly becoming fan favourite and after great performance in Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarterfinal match, the 17-year-old star went ahead to please a young fan in stand handing him number 19 jersey. The boy demanded Lamine’s jersey holding a special banner. Check out the pics below. Valencia 0-5 Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2025-25: Hattrick From Ferran Torres, Goals From Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez Power Hansi Flick’s Side to Dominating Win.

Lamine Yamal Handing Over His Jersey to Kid After Valencia vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2024-25 quarterfinal Match

After the match against Valencia, Lamine Yamal went to give his shirt to a young fan who had a sign reading "Lamine please give me your shirt!" pic.twitter.com/WFG8X2n8xo — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)