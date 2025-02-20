After a postponement of the match, the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 first-round match was played at Children's Mercy Park, and fans were treated to a Lionel Messi goal, that helped Javier Mascherano's side win their competition opener. After a goalless first half on the coldest day in Kansas, Messi found an opening after a flawless Sergio Busquets pass and scored the only goal of the night in the 56th minute. The home team Kansas City did press for a win, but were unable to break through Inter Miami's defense, and handed The Herons a 1-0 victory in the first-leg tie. Sporting Kansas City will head to their away match in Miami next week, with a 0-1 aggregate score. Pedro Gallese’s Impeccable ‘Statue of Liberty Save’ Off Lionel Messi’s Goal Attempt During Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Inter Miami Win Courtesy Lionel Messi's Lone Goal

ICE COLD WIN ✨ pic.twitter.com/MRGjiqAnpm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 20, 2025

