Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF played their last club friendly match against Orlando City. While both sides tried hard to register a win before start of the MLS 2025 season, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. On one occasion Lionel Messi attempted a ‘chip’ shot to score. But Orlando’s goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stood tall and saved it with one hand. Even Messi was amazed by the save. The picture-perfect save resembled famous Statue of Liberty and became viral with ‘Statue of Liberty Save’ trend. Watch the video below. Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo Planning For Baby Girl? Argentine Superstar’s Wife Responds to News of Fourth Child.

Pedro Gallese’s Impeccable ‘Statue of Liberty Save’ Off Lionel Messi’s Goal Attempt

Statue of Liberty ahh save 🗽 pic.twitter.com/IYB7elQeXa — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 15, 2025

