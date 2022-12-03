Switzerland made it to the round of 16 in FIFA World Cup with a 3-2 win over Serbia in a five-goal thriller on Saturday, December 3. Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic had cancelled out Xherdan Shaqiri's opener and Switzerland found two more scorers in Breel Embolo and Remo Freuler which helped clinch the win and most importantly, a place in the last 16. Cameroon Fail To Reach FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Despite Shock Win Over Brazil (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Serbia vs Switzerland Result:

After a five-goal fest, the Swiss are heading to the Knockout Stages! 🇨🇭@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Serbia vs Switzerland Goal Video Highlights:

