The season is not going to start well for Real Madrid, as one of their mainstays, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to be sidelined for several months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in training. It will need a surgery and that means Real Madrid now need a new goalkeeper in their playing XI. Harry Kane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Reach Agreement With Tottenham Hotspur To Sign England Striker.

Thibaut Courtois to Undergo Surgery

BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois has broken his ACL. 🚨⚪️⚠️ #RealMadrid “After the tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois, he’s been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days”. pic.twitter.com/Eywu1KJ4fX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Thibaut Courtois Ruptured His ACL

Parte médico de Courtois.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 10, 2023

