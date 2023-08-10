In a massive development in the transfer market, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane. The England striker has attracted interest from the German giants for quite some time now as per The Athletic, both clubs have agreed to the player's transfer. However, it is now up to Kane to decide if he wants the move. Reece James Officially Confirmed As Chelsea Football Club’s New Captain.

Bayern Munich Reach Agreement to Sign Harry Kane

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above €100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mPjC3YPDnH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 10, 2023

