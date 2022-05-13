In an all-important North London derby, it was Tottenham Hotspur that came out on top to move within one point of their city rivals in the race for a Champions League spot for next season. Harry Kane scored a brace as Spurs defeated Arsenal 3-0 to claim the bragging rights.

