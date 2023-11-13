TRAU are locking horns against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League 2023-24 on November 13. The match is being played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, starting at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala match will be available on Eurosport India TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the I-League 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website. I-League 2023–24: Harmanpreet Singh’s Goal Seals Namdhari’s First League Victory Against Real Kashmir.

TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)