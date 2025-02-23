Udinese won 1-0 against Lecce in the match-week 26 of the Serie a 2024-25 game. The only goal came from a penalty scored by Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca. But there was a drama before and after the spot kick. As soon as the team won penalty, 24-year-old Italian striker Lucca stole the penalty from the team captain Thauvin, while his teammates were looking to stop him from taking the shot, he scored from the spot kick and later manager substituted the Udinese forward. Watch the video below. Lautaro Martinez’s Goal Gives Inter Milan Provisional Lead in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table; AC Milan Drops Further Into Crisis Following 1–2 Loss Against Torino.

Udinese Forward Lorenzo Lucca Gets Substituted After Scoring Penalty

