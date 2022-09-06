The UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has stressed that he is confident of securing the host rights of 2030 FIFA World Cup for Spain and Portugal. The 2030 global event will be the 24th edition of the football tournament following Qatar 2022 World Cup and 2026 North American World Cup. Spain and Portugal are getting competition from Uruguay and Argentina who are also the official bidders. However, Ceferin wants the European countries to host the FIFA tournament.

Check the Tweet about Ceferin's Comments:

The UEFA president is confident of securing the 2030 World Cup for Spain and Portugal 🇪🇸🇵🇹#Spain #Portugal #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hPjb4u7u7Q — DR Sports (@drsportsmedia) September 5, 2022

