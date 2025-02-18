Though goals scored in a football match count as match winners, sometimes its defensive performance of the team and goal-keeper that proves to be a season decider. After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid’s draw in the respective matches, FC Barcelona needed a win to secure top position. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and scored penalty, which proved to be the only goal in the match. But on the defensive end, FC Barcelona kept the clean sheet with star goal-keeper Wojciech Szczesny keeping away the goal chances. His back-to-back save in space of few seconds were incredible. Watch the video below. Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano, La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski’s Penalty Puts Hansi Flick’s Side On Top of League Standings.

Wojciech Szczesny's Back-to-Back Saves During Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2024-25 Match

Szczesny is my starting goalkeeper for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/Gx4KF5mH8j https://t.co/1UOJeImtst — Brian (@Bri_an2) February 17, 2025

