After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid’s draw in the respective matches, FC Barcelona needed a win to secure top position. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and scored penalty, which proved to be the only goal in the match handing Hansi Flicks side 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. After 24 matches, FC Barcelona is now level on points with Real Madrid CF and leads the standings with better goal-difference. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

