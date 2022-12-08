Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to face defending Indian Super League Shield champions Jamshedpur FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match is set to start at 7.30 IST on December 8, 2022, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The home team, ATK Mohun Bagan have got a pretty good start to their season. Juan Fernando's side is currently in fourth place in the table. The Mariners have gathered 16 points from 8 matches with the help of 5 wins. They are coming from two narrow victories against Hyderabad Fc and Bengaluru FC and will hope to Stretch their winning run.

Defending league champions Jamshedpur however started the season in a poor manner. Aidy Boothroyd's team has struggled to pick up wins. In fact, so far they have got only one win from their eight matches. Jamshedpur are currently in the tenth position with four points. They desperately want to turn around their season and push for a top-six spot. However, this is not going to be an easy task for the Men of Steel. Jamshedpur's biggest problem of the season has been their poor show in front of the goal. They have scored the third least amount of goals in the tournament. Boothroyd's team will have to improve a lot if they want to get a positive result from Kolkata. Jamshedpur FC Announce Signing of Former Chennaiyin Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan VS Jamshedpur FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The all-important ISL 2022-23 encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will happen at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on December 8, 2022 (Thursday). The game will start at 7.30 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan VS Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the ongoing ISL 2022-23. So the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, and Star Sports 3. Indian Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of ISL Season 9 on TV in India.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan VS Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The broadcasting rights of the ISL 2022-23 are with Star Sports network. Hence, you can watch the live streaming of the ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC on the app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.

