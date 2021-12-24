KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got candid about their playing days in domestic cricket to representing India together in the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa. They both talked about the highs and lows of their Test careers so far and looked forward to playing more cricket for India together. KL Rahul also jokingly blames IPL captaincy when Mayank Agarwal asks him about his grey hair.

Watch Video:

From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. 👏 ☺️@28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. 👍👍 #SAvIND Full interview🎥 🔽https://t.co/0BcVvjOG8Xpic.twitter.com/gcfDxbCFDe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

