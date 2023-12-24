Fans took to social media to wish India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra a very happy birthday. Neeraj turned 26 years old on Sunday, December 24. Neeraj is a reigning Olympic champion and World champion in men's javelin throw. He is the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in javelin and the first Asian to win gold in his event at the World Championship. Neeraj Chopra Birthday Special: An Epitome of Consistency, Hunger To Succeed; Golden Boy Who Has Won It All for India.

Birthday greetings to the golden boy Neeraj Chopra. May you continue to bring pride to India🇮🇳 with your admirable achievements! @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra #TrueStoryOfJesus #DroneAttack pic.twitter.com/lfoVVUdMQS — Apoorv Mishra (@ApurvamishraAAP) December 24, 2023

Birthday greetings to the golden boy Neeraj Chopra. May you continue to bring pride to India🇮🇳 with your admirable achievements! @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/zLMX88NnpC — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) December 24, 2023

Happy birthday to the person who made India proud - Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 He is the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after the independence in 1947 💓#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/QbXeo9KVId — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) December 24, 2023

Fact: You can’t skip this video even you watched this 1000 times before! Olympics throw that changed the life of Neeraj Chopra and fulfilled the dreams of 1+ Billion Indians! Happy birthday Golden boy🎉 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/6IzUmftIbw — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 24, 2023

