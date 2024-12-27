The Hockey India League (HIL) is back after a long wait of seven years and will witness eight teams battle it out in the 2024-25 edition. The HIL 2024-25 matches will be played at Birsa Munda Stadium, commencing on December 28. Hockey fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the Hockey India League on Sony Sports TEN 1, 3, and 4 channels, with Sony Sports Network as their official broadcaster. DD Sports will also provide live viewing options for HIL 2024-25. Fans in India can switch to the Sony LIV app for live streaming viewing options of Hockey India League 2024-25. WAVES app will so provide live viewing online options for HIL matches. HIL 2024–25: Delhi SG Pipers To Take On Gonasika in Hockey India League Opener.

